Bumper kill brings beef supplies to the highest point in 2018

On a day when hundreds of farmers gathered to protest outside the 12th Beef Roundtable, figures have revealed that beef cattle supplies were at their highest point in 2018 last week.

Official figures show that some 39,255 cattle were processed in Department of Agriculture approved beef export plants last week – the highest weekly kill since the week ending December 10, 2017.

The addition of last week’s throughput brings the cumulative kill for the year – up to and including the week ending September 30 – to over 1.3 million head.

What drove last week’s big kill?

Looking at the figures in more detail, last week’s steer and heifer kill stood at 17,329 head and 9,865 head respectively; when combined, this represents 69% of the total weekly kill last week.

Cow slaughterings accounted for the third largest segment of the kill at 8,376 head, while young bull and aged bull throughput stood at 2,749 head and 923 head respectively.

