A ‘straight-forward’ trailed wrapper…from Massey Ferguson

The Massey Ferguson (MF) TW 130 trailed wrapper is a new addition to the company’s forage machinery line-up.

Described as “a straight-forward wrapper with a rigid frame”, MF says that the TW 130 has “an exceptionally low” wrapping table and “semi-automatic” controls.

A welded loading arm can lift bales with a diameter up to 1.3m and a weight of up to 1,000kg – with one press of a button.

The required number of film layers can be adjusted, while the pre-stretching device is designed to work with 500mm or 750mm rolls. It can be set at 55% or 70% stretch.

Bale discharge is “gentle”, claims MF, thanks to the low wrapping table which tilts “close to the ground” when unloading. An optional bale tipper is available (to prevent the bales from rolling in hilly conditions).

The right-hand-side transport wheel can be turned around the centre spindle, extending the overall transport width from 2.5m to 2.85m (to improve stability).

The machine can handle bales that are 1.25m wide (and from 0.9m to 1.30m in diameter).

‘Combi’ baler-wrapper

Last month, we brought you news that Massey Ferguson had unveiled ‘new’ baler-wrapper combination units. There are fixed and variable-chamber versions.

Advertisement

This development followed hot on the heels of the launch of corresponding Fendt-badged machines.

MF’s new ‘combi’ baler-wrappers will be known as the RB 3130F Protec and RB 4160V Protec. They are essentially revamped, updated versions of the previous Lely (Welger) Tornado.

According to Massey Ferguson, a “lower crop elevation angle reduces overall height, improves stability and allows safer and faster hillside operation”.