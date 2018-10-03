2018 a year of change for new FDC Athenry office

2018 has been a year of change for FDC Group’s Athenry office, as the farm accountancy and consultancy firm expands into the west.

Initially locating a premises in Athenry, Co. Galway, in November 2017, the newly-renovated office was up and running, fully staffed, earlier this year.

Since then FDC area manager Karina McAuliffe has fully embraced the move to Galway; her team has received a warm welcome and seen a steady increase in the flow of business.

Business

Having worked with FDC Group for 20 years, and been an area manager since 2005, McAuliffe has seen the nature of work change significantly during this time.

In particular she has noticed a big increase in the volume of non-farming business now equating to 40% of all business – a significant change for the Cork-headquartered professional service provider named Farm Development Co-Op (FDC).

In addition, there has been a greater focus on business advisory services and non-compliance work such as: gift tax; succession planning; retirement planning; tax planning; inheritance tax; and capital gains tax issues.

At the official opening of the Athenry office, general manager FDC Group Jack Murphy said: “Establishing an on-the-ground presence in the heart of Galway has helped cement business relationships with valued clients and I am delighted to see the team well settled into the new office.

“As a decentralised multi-disciplined professional service provider, we espouse the unique values of rural Ireland and are committed to continue our delivery of a full service offering via a local presence to both the farming and business communities we serve.

“FDC is committed to having a strong presence where our clients are located,” Murphy said.

About FDC

Farm Development Co-Op (FDC) Group was established by Murphy in 1973 in the village of Dunmanway, west Cork as a farm accountancy and business firm.

Today, the group has grown to employ 300 people across 30 locations across the country.