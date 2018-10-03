It’s official: New MF dealer for north Kilkenny, Carlow and south Kildare

AGCO has appointed G Hegarty & Sons as a new dealer for Massey Ferguson in the south-east. This move is part of AGCO’s strategy to “offer full-line product ranges and increased availability of exclusive brand expertise at its distribution outlets”.

“This is a significant change in this key territory,” said Mark Casement, AGCO’s director of Distribution Management (UK and Ireland).

“G Hegarty & Sons is a highly-experienced dealership, extremely well-equipped and fully-focused on serving customers in this important farming area.”

Straddling several counties, the dealership’s exclusive new Massey Ferguson territory includes north Kilkenny, Carlow and south Kildare.

The company will be responsible for the sales and support of the full-line of Massey Ferguson machinery, including tractors, combine harvesters, balers, hay and forage tools, grounds-care equipment and materials handlers.

Existing dealer

According to AGCO, this appointment “realigns the territory” of MF dealer Kehoe Brothers Machinery, allowing it to “concentrate on further full-line growth across the full product portfolio with Massey Ferguson in Co. Wexford and Co. Wicklow”.

Kehoe Brothers Machinery will continue to “offer the same service on the full-line product portfolio”.

Advertisement

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Massey Ferguson family,” commented William Judge, manager of National Sales (UK & Eire).

“We pride ourselves on the strength and depth of knowledge of our Massey Ferguson dealer network; this latest collaboration is a welcome add-on to our ‘MF Exclusive Dealership‘ project.

“Our product line-up provides a huge choice of award-winning equipment, backed by MF’s world-class after-sales service.”

For the record, Gordon Hegarty & Sons is a long established company – located at Slaney Quarter, Tullow, Co. Carlow, and Blanchfields Park, Clifden, Co. Kilkenny. It deals in new and used agricultural machinery.

The new appointment is already in effect. Full training on the Massey Ferguson product line for G Hegarty & Sons’ staff has begun. Plans for open days are afoot.