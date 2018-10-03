NDC Milk Quality Awards winner 2018 announced

The winner of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2018 has been announced as Darren McKenna, a LacPatrick Dairies supplier from Co. Monaghan.

McKenna received the overall award at a ceremony in Dublin today (Wednesday, October 3), chosen from a shortlist of nine finalists.

Awards

The awards recognise standards of excellence in dairy farming, with dairy co-operatives throughout the country invited to nominate their top suppliers.

There were nine award categories, in addition to the overall prize.



“All I can say is I’m very proud.” Darran McKenna accepting his award as the National Winner of the NDC & @KerrygoldIRL Quality Milk Awards #madeforthis pic.twitter.com/wwGo9CkKx3 — NationalDairyCouncil (@NDC_ie) October 3, 2018



McKenna also secured the Healthy Herd Award.

The Data Management Award went to Tom, Mary and Michael Ryan from Co. Tipperary, who supply Centenary Thurles.

The Ryans also came runner-up for the overall award.

Meanwhile, Award for Best Winter Milk went to Aurivo supplier John McTiernan from Co. Longford, while the Best TBC prize went to Dairygold-nominated Kevin Downing from Cork.

The Sustainability award went to Limerick farmer and Kerry supplier John O’Shaughnessy, with the Best SCC trophy going to Waterford’s Keating family, who supply Glanbia.

Best Protein Production was awarded to Liam and Dolores O’Donovan from Cork, who were nominated by Drinagh; Bandon suppliers Tim and Dan Crowley – also from Cork – took the Development Award.

Excellence for Business Innovation went to Else Furney, who supplies Barryroe.

