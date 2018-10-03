International dairy congress to descend on Ireland next month

‘A Green Future for European Dairy’ is the overall motto of the 2018 edition of the European Dairy Association (EDA) Convention, which is set to take place in Ireland next month.

The congress of the EDA will be hosted by Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) in Dublin from November 14 to 17.

In times of increased price fluctuations, a stable foundation for all dairy operators is more vital than ever, organisers say.

Dairy executives from all over Europe will debate with EU Commissioner Phil Hogan on the current condition of EU dairy.

The future dairy industry potential as an economic driver in Europe, as a leader in environmental commitment and as a world champion in dairy excellence and dairy exports, will also be discussed.

Advertisement

The event will include workshops, an EDA general assembly, and social tours among other events.

The panel of guest speakers will include heavy-hitters in dairy business, including: CEO of Friesland Campina Hein Schumacher; CEO of Kerry Group Edmund Scanlon; director general of Sodiaal Jorge Boucas; chief science and technology officer at Fonterra Jeremy Hill; Arla head of public affairs Kasper Thormond Nielsen; director of business development at Friesland Campina Fraser Tooley; and chief executive of Glanbia UK Paul Vernon.

A number of key stakeholders in the industry will also speak, including: President of the French Dairy Industry Association Robert Brzusczak; CEO of the International Dairy Federation Caroline Edmund; CEO of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy; New Zealand special agricultural trade envoy Mike Petersen; and editor of Agra Facts and Agra Focus Rose O’Donovan.