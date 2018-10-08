Rainfall warning in effect for north-west
A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been issued by Met Eireann for the north-west of the country until this evening (Monday, October 8). However, most other counties will remain largely dry and cloudy.
Issued by the national meteorological office yesterday morning, the 24-hour warning came into effect at 6:00pm yesterday and is valid for Donegal, Sligo and Mayo.
A slow moving band of rain is expected to bring heavy and persistent rain over the period with rainfall amounts of 25-50mm expected.
There is potential for higher amounts in mountainous regions, Met Eireann says, with spot flooding possible.
There will be further rain in the north-west overnight but otherwise most places will be mainly dry. Temperatures will drop to lows of 10° to 12°, while there will be gusty south-west winds.
There will be variable but largely good drying conditions early in the week in the east and south but otherwise mostly poor to moderate.
Similarly there will be reasonable spraying opportunities in parts of the east and south especially early in the week, but limited chances in the west and north due to rain and wind.
This deficit could well persist in these areas, but potential heavy rainfall will probably bring western and northern areas into saturation conditions, Met Eireann says. Next weekend may give high rainfall in the east and south.
Tomorrow
There is little change on the cards for tomorrow, with rain continuing through the north-west, but the bulk of the country will continue to stay dry, except for the odd shower.
It will remain windy and gusty in south-west winds, with highest temperatures of 15° to 18°, Met Eireann says.
Outlook
Wednesday looks set to be mostly dry with broken cloud. Southerly winds will be strong and gusty during the day.
It will be very mild with highs of 17° to 2°, though wind conditions will make it feel cooler.
Highest temperatures will hit 14° to 16° on Thursday. It will be windy overnight with more rain spreading from the south.