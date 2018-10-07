Carlow site confirmed for ‘Ploughing 2019’

A site in Co. Carlow has been chosen to host the 2019 National Ploughing Championships, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) confirmed earlier today (Sunday, October 7).

The chosen venue will be in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, according to the NPA.

Talk first started to build that Carlow would be the host county this year on day two of this year’s ‘Ploughing’ (Thursday, September 20) following comments from chairman of the Oireachtas Joint Committee for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pat Deering.

The local Fine Gael TD let slip that a site in Co. Carlow was being considered for ‘Ploughing 2019’.

The TD – who is chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture – made the comment while speaking on local radio station Midlands 103.

According to Laois publication Laois Today, the TD hailed the selection of Carlow, saying: “It’s a good location and a lot of work has been done.”

This follows three years at this year’s site in Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, where the largest outdoor agricultural event in Europe has weathered severe conditions including floods and storms.

In spite of this, the attendance at this year’s National Ploughing Championships totalled 240,700, according to the NPA.