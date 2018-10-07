Foynes residential farm commands views to Clare coastline

A 55ac residential holding in Ballynash, Foynes, Co. Limerick, offers good quality land and superb views over the Shannon estuary to the Co. Clare coastline, according to selling agent, Maurice Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack.

The elevated lands are laid out in well-proportioned fields with a private water supply and electricity supply, he said. It has been rented for the past number of years; most recently by a dairy farmer.

“The farmhouse, which is in need of refurbishment, comprises: kitchen; dining/living room; utility room; bathroom with WC and wash hand basin; and three bedrooms,” Stack said.

“The property is convenient to Shannon and Kerry airports.

It is a short commute to Limerick city and is 1km from the port town of Foynes with all its amenities including shops; bars; church; school; yacht club; and the Flying Boat and Maritime Museum.

It is also close to the heritage town of Adare.

Foynes was one of the biggest civilian airports in Europe during World War II. It is also said that Irish coffee was invented there.

With a guide price of €500,000, there has already been avid interest in the executor sale, according to Stack. He sees it as particularly appealing to hobby farmers keen to live in a location offering spectacular views. There are a number of other houses in the locality.