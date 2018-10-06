Auction report: Combines and tractors in the mix at dispersal sale

An on-site auction was held at Bulldog Bridge Farm, Littleport, Cambridgeshire, (England) on September 27.

The sale was notable for an impressive line-up of tractors (mostly Massey Ferguson models) and a number of combine harvesters, along with a plethora of machinery. It was conducted by Cheffins.

Here, we focus on the tractors, combine harvesters and the telescopic handler that were offered for sale.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices.

Advertisement

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.