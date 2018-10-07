Pics: Putting the Clean Livestock Policy for sheep under the spotlight

Introduced in 2016 and fully implemented late last year, the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) for sheep has raised concerns among farmers on the ground.

In the coming weeks, as the weather changes, the number of sheep falling into Category C (unacceptable for slaughter) of the policy is likely to increase.

To help farmers identify lambs that are satisfactory (Category A), acceptable (Category B) or unacceptable (Category C) for slaughter, AgriLand has prepared the below guide.

Category A

These are sheep with a clean and dry fleece that can be slaughtered, with an unacceptable risk of contaminating the meat during the slaughter process, by using the standard hygienic dressing procedures routinely employed by the plant.

When a Category A sheep is turned over, a nice, clean, uncontaminated fleece and belly is observed.

Side on, the Category A lamb is clean and dry; there’s also no evidence of fleece contamination.

Advertisement

Category B

Sheep in this category are classified as having a moderate soiling of fleece that can only be slaughtered, without an unacceptable risk of contamination of the meat during the slaughter process, by putting in place additional interventions. This includes extra defined dressing controls.

These lambs may appear clean when upright; but when turned over, they often have a dirty belly or tail.

Category C

These are sheep with a heavily-contaminated fleece unfit for slaughter. These sheep must not be presented for ante-mortem in this condition and it is the responsibility of the FBO (food business operator) to take the required remedial action.

The sheep’s fleece is wet and contaminated with dirt. It’s often a problem with lambs that were fed meal while at pasture. Remedial action (partial shearing) is required for these animals to pass a veterinary inspection prior to slaughter.