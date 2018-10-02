Strong supplies hamper spring lamb price increases

For another week, the spring lamb trade continues to remain difficult and processors are slow to let their grasp on the market ease.

Strong supplies – combined with a sterling valued at £0.89 to €1 – has been cited as the primary reason for these lower quotes.

As it stands, procurement managers are offering 450-460c/kg for spring lambs up to 21.5kg. Like last week, Kildare Chilling continues to lead the way with an offering of 460c/kg +10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Kepak Athleague – although fully booked from today, October 2 – is offering 455c/kg +10c/kg QA and the two Irish Country Meats’ sister plants – located in Navan and Camolin – are working off 450c/kg +10c/kg.

Looking at ewe returns, factory buyers are offering 240-250c/kg for suitably-fleshed ewes this week; these prices are available up to 40kg.

Clean Livestock Policy

Although issues surrounding the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) came to the fore early last week, the recent spell of dry weather is set to see the number of category B and category C sheep drop significantly.

However, where lambs are being ad-lib fed meals or where poaching has occurred, it’s advisable to pay careful attention to the lamb’s fleece to see if clipping is required prior to slaughter.

A lot of the animosity faced by the policy last year occurred when farmers were unsure of why their lambs were ‘unsatisfactory’ for slaughter. With this in mind, it’s no harm to be aware of the requirements before being disappointed at the gates of the lairage.

Supplies

Figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 67,458 sheep were processed during the week ending September 23 – a drop of only 2,761 head when compared to the previous week.

However, it’s worth noting that the previous week’s kill was strong at 70,219 head and – as last week’s drop is coming from an already strong position – it’s unlikely to have any major impact on the prices being offered by processing plants.

And, although spring lamb throughput declined by over 2,500 head during the week ending September 23, only a small decrease in cast (ewe and ram) slaughterings was observed.