Cattle marts: Prices improve for suckler-bred stock

Buoyed by relatively strong levels of grass growth and mild weather conditions, some confidence has returned to the cattle trade over recent days.

Marts – especially those located in the west of the country – have noticed an improvement in the trade for quality continental cattle; some have reported price improvements of €20-30/head for heifers.

However, as has been the case for a number of months now, dairy-bred stock are continuing to meet a more difficult trade, as buyers for these animals are few and far between.

Balla Mart

Balla Mart held its end-of-month continental sale on Saturday last and 1,000 cattle passed through the ring. Cattle were said to have been a bit dearer than the previous week, which was driven by the good trade on the day.

Buyers from all over the country attended last Saturday’s sale and there were a number of Northern Irish buyers at the ringside for breeding heifers.

Looking at steer prices first, lots falling into the 300-400kg category averaged €2.03/kg, while heavier stores (400-500kg) sold to an average price of €2.21/kg. Turning to the heavier bullocks, an average price of €2.10/kg was realised for steers >500kg.