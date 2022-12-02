The driver of a tractor has died after a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal yesterday morning (Thursday, December 1).

Gardaí said yesterday evening that they attended the scene of the collision in the area of Ballyshannon at around 10:45a.m.

They said that a tractor overturned on the roadside in Corlea, outside Ballyshannon.

The driver of the tractor, a man aged in his 70s, was fatally injured in the accident.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem exam is due to take place at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene has now been completed by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road has now reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam footage) who were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make that footage available to Gardaí. Anyone with any other information is asked to contact Gardaí.

Also within the last week, a man in his 70s died following an accident on a farm in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident in Brosna, in the north of the county, last Saturday (November 26).

In a statement to Agriland, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were requested for assistance by ambulance on Saturday, November 26, 2022, following reports of an accident in Carrigeen, Brosna, Co. Kerry.

“A man in his 70s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry [UHK]. A file will be prepared for the coroner,” the spokesperson added.

The previous weekend, a man and woman died in separate incidents in counties Donegal and Kilkenny.

In Co. Donegal, a man aged in his 70s died on a farm in the area of Letterkenny on Sunday, November 20.

He was named locally as Eddie Tinney, a widely respected local businessman and farmer.

Meanwhile, a woman aged in her 60s died after an accident on her land in Co. Kilkenny.

Gardaí confirmed that they were requested to assist the ambulance services on Saturday, November 19, following reports of an incident in the Piltown area.

The woman, named locally as Mary O’Shea, had received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the incident occurred while she was cutting trees, and that she was alone at the time.