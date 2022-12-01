Farming in Stradone, Co. Cavan, Thomas Cooney is a beef and dairy farmer who recently undertook an ambitious project to restore an old granary that had fallen into disrepair.

The building dates back to the 1830’s and was originally used as a byre, a stable and a pig sty with the loft area formerly used as a storage area for grain or a granary as it is known. The building had fallen into disrepair in more recent years.

Speaking to Agriland, Thomas explained the history of the farm. He outlined: “My grandfather (who was also Thomas Cooney) bought the farm in 1921.

“The granary and the good farm buildings was one of the main selling points. It would have been an exceptional farm building in its day.

“Myself and my father would have talked about doing it up over the years but we just never got round to doing it and only for the grant came available, it might never have been done.”

The building was restored with the support of the GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme and since its renovation, the shed has been incorporated back into Thomas’ current farm system.

Advertisement

Significant restoration works took place on the building as part of the roof had blown off with the wind and one of the gable walls had collapsed. The building had fallen into disrepair before restoration took place

Thomas explained: “I applied for the GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme through the Heritage Council’s online system and we were lucky enough to come through the initial selection process.”

Conservation consultant David Cullivan of Gaffney and Cullivan Conservation Architects prepared a method statement which outlined the works required.

Setbacks

Approval of a 75% grant was approved subject to a number of terms and conditions.

A bird and bat survey taken on the building discovered there were both swallows and bats using the building and so a bat derogation had to be applied for which delayed the works which now had to accommodate for the buildings wildlife inhabitants.

Unfortunately, Thomas’ mother sadly passed away in August of this year and her passing naturally delayed works until early October.

Advertisement

Thomas added: “The Heritage Council were very understanding and granted us an extension until December 2, to complete works”.

Restoration work

The stone was rebuilt using a lime mortar which is slow setting. The old galvanise was taken off and restored by wire brushing the rust and painting it with a zinc phosphate primer and oxide paint. Space over doors to allow swallows access to nest Thomas’ children were also drafted in to lend a hand

Any timber that could be salvaged was reused. Where needed, the stone had to be repointed and new wooden doors were fitted. Guttering and water butts were also installed.

Local contractor Hugh Spears undertook a portion of the work with the guidance of conservation consultant David Cullivan. Twin rafters placed close together to provide a safe area for bats to roost The restored roof Small holes left in the walls for bats to be allowed access to the building

Concluding, Thomas said: “It has been a hectic couple of months but it has been all worth it.” He reiterated that only for the grant support, “it would never have been restored to the same standard”.