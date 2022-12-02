The latest Milk Price Tracker – brought to you by Agriland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) – details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of October.

For each co-op, a green arrow indicates an increase in base milk price (compared with the previous month); a blank space signifies no change; and a red arrow indicates a drop in base milk price.

It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices – shown in the table below – are calculated using the widely accepted milk-pricing system. This is an approach employed by most Irish co-ops.

It should also be noted that, when calculating the base prices (on a c/L basis), we have used a fixed-mass density factor to convert from kilograms (kg) to litres (L).

The conversion factor used is 1.03, meaning 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.

The Irish c/L milk prices – quoted in the table – are base prices at the standard fat and protein percentages cited by the vast majority of co-ops (3.3% protein and 3.6% fat).

We also include base prices at standard European criteria (3.4% protein and 4.2% fat).

Furthermore, there is a column detailing what we describe as the maximum attainable price – which is based on consistent levels of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

October 2022 prices

The milk prices in the table below are those quoted by co-ops for the month of October (2022).

All bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk. The VAT rate changed from 5.6% to 5.5% as per Budget 2022.

October’s bonuses and penalties

Further details of bonuses and penalties for October’s Milk Price Tracker can be found by clicking here.

With regard to the Milk Price Tracker above, please see these explanatory notes:

All bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk;

Arrabawn pays a 0.2c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with a somatic cell count (SCC) fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

Arrabawn is paying an input support payment in October of 1.422c/L (excl. VAT);

Aurivo has a milk storage bonus which is available to suppliers with a minimum annual supply of 160,000L who have enough refrigerated storage capacity to cover seven milkings at peak production. The storage bonus of 0.44c/L is now taken from the “C” from October 2021. “C” is 3.813;

Aurivo has a 0.21c/L (excl. VAT) protein bonus available for every 0.05% protein achieved, above the co-op average protein percentage, in an individual month;

Carbery Group pays a bonus of 0.5c/L (excl. VAT) from March to October and a 0.88c/L (excl. VAT) bonus from November to February to suppliers that achieve an SCC of fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

Dairygold applies no penalties to total bacteria counts (TBC) of fewer than 75,001 cells/ml in the months of January, February, November and December. Penalties will apply to TBCs more than 75,000 cells/ml in those months;

Dairygold has 0.25c/L included and 0.1c/L for the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS), 0.1c/L for sign-up to milk recording (four/year) and 0.05c/L for sign-up to milk recording and a Munster Bovine herd health scheme;

Dairygold also has a 0.04c/L maximum bonus attainable by farmers who achieve the minimum requirements for six criteria (TBC, thermoduric, sediment, SCC, lactose and inhibitors); this cumulatively amounts to 0.65c/L (excl. VAT);

Lakeland Dairies is paying 1.422c/L (excl, VAT) Input Support Payment for October;

Tirlán is paying an Agri Input Price payment of 6.16c/L (excl. VAT) on all milk for October including fixed milk contracts;

Tirlán is also paying a Sustainability Action Payment of 0.47c/L (excl. VAT) to be paid monthly on all milk supplied in 2022;

Kerry pays a 0.4c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with an SCC fewer than 200,000 cells/ml and 0.1c/L (excl. VAT) for SDAS;

Kerry is also paying a 1c/L (VAT incl.) on qualifying milk as part of their leading milk price;

North Cork pays a 0.2c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with an SCC of fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

North Cork is paying a 2c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk included in fixed price contracts for October;

North Cork is also paying a 1c/L (excl. VAT) input support payment for October;

Strathroy pays a 0.25c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with an SCC of fewer than 200,000 cells/ml;

Strathroy also pays a 0.25c/L (excl. VAT) bonus on all milk with a TBC of fewer than 10,000 cells/ml;

Tipperary pays a bonus of 0.25c/L (excl. VAT) on all milk with an SCC fewer than 250,000 cells/ml.