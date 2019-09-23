Tractor and low-loader involved in collision with house

Image source: Fife jammer locations' Facebook page

A tractor pulling a low-loader has collided into a house on the outskirts of a village in Scotland, this morning, Monday, September 23.

A spokesperson for the Police in Scotland has confirmed that officers were alerted to the incident at approximately 9:15am this morning.

Reports received by Police outlined that a vehicle had crashed into a house located on the Largo Road (A915), Lundin Links.

The picture (below) of the incident shows what appears to be a Fendt tractor overturned having collided with a barrier at the front of the house and tri-axle low-loader.

Image source: Fife jammer locations’ Facebook page

Continuing, the Police spokesperson explained: “Ambulance and police are at the scene and Mill Wynd has been closed as a precaution.”

Tractor overturned on M7

Meanwhile, in Ireland on Friday, September 20, Gardaí were called to the scene of a road incident where a tractor overturned on a motorway.

The incident took place near Naas, Co. Kildare, close to Junction 10 on the M7 motorway, Gardaí confirmed.

tractor overturns m7 motorway
Image source: An Garda Síochána Twitter page

The incident occurred when the tractor in question ran into difficulties on the off-ramp at the junction and toppled over.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, the driver was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN) by attending Gardaí.

In a brief statement on the matter on social media, the An Garda Síochána Twitter account tweeted:

“Naas Roads Policing Unit attended a road traffic collision this evening on M7 Junction 10.”

