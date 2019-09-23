Tractor and low-loader involved in collision with house

A tractor pulling a low-loader has collided into a house on the outskirts of a village in Scotland, this morning, Monday, September 23.

A spokesperson for the Police in Scotland has confirmed that officers were alerted to the incident at approximately 9:15am this morning.

Reports received by Police outlined that a vehicle had crashed into a house located on the Largo Road (A915), Lundin Links.

The picture (below) of the incident shows what appears to be a Fendt tractor overturned having collided with a barrier at the front of the house and tri-axle low-loader.

Continuing, the Police spokesperson explained: “Ambulance and police are at the scene and Mill Wynd has been closed as a precaution.”

Tractor overturned on M7

Meanwhile, in Ireland on Friday, September 20, Gardaí were called to the scene of a road incident where a tractor overturned on a motorway.

The incident took place near Naas, Co. Kildare, close to Junction 10 on the M7 motorway, Gardaí confirmed.

The incident occurred when the tractor in question ran into difficulties on the off-ramp at the junction and toppled over.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, the driver was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice (FCPN) by attending Gardaí.

In a brief statement on the matter on social media, the An Garda Síochána Twitter account tweeted:

“Naas Roads Policing Unit attended a road traffic collision this evening on M7 Junction 10.”