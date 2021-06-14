A trailer and a small excavator were recovered by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) recently through the use of tracker devices placed on the property in question.

The equipment was recovered by PSNI officers in Co. Antrim last week.

In a post last Tuesday (June 8) about the recovery of the property, PSNI officers based in Antrim said:

“Police recovered a trailer and small excavator today [June 8] using tracker technology.

The Track Kit is installed onto machinery or vehicles which you wish to protect from theft.

“Once activated the handler can track the vehicle and direct police to its whereabouts.

Advertisement

“Crime prevention officer Paul Black is promoting this technology within rural areas to help recover stolen goods,” the PSNI statement added.

Tracker devices can be run through GPS (Global Positioning System), GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications), VHF (Very High Frequency) or RF (Radio Frequency), according to Track Kit, which is involved in a campaign with the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) on rural crime prevention.

Trackers can be either wired into the electrical systems of vehicles or battery-powered for property such as trailers. Some devices also allow for monitoring of running hours and locations, the company says.