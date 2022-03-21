Activity at the lower end of the dedicated loader market is hotting up as Claas introduces a new model in the Torion range of compact loaders.

This latest machine to hit the showrooms is the Torion 530, powered by a 2.2L, 45hp engine from Yanmar.

Three-tonne payload

The hydraulic system delivers 61L/min at 230 bar and enables an articulated tipping load of 3,000kg. The Torion 639 can tip loads up to a height of 3.18m

Lifting height to the bucket pivot point is 3.18m, which allows bucket loads to be dumped over heights of up to 2.82m, while maximum reach is 1.46m.

The hydrostatic drive has two speed levels giving a maximum road speed of 20km/h.

Torion range upgraded

The company has also updated the larger Torion 535 and 639 models. Improvements include a more powerful 75hp Yanmar engine and they are also available with the option of high-lift arms, giving a maximum lift height of 3.54m. A three-tonne lift capacity enables the easy handling of baled silage

The High-Lift Z-kinematics extend the reach heights in the standard version of the Torion 535 from 2.82m to 2.97, while the Torion 639 gains an extra 20cm to give a maximum lift of 3.18m.

The hydraulic pumps on the 535 and 636 deliver 70L/min or 80L/min, respectively, giving an articulated tipping load on the standard Torion 535 of 3,500kg, while on the 639 it’s 3,900kg.

These figures are reduced by 200kg and 300kg when the high-lift mast is fitted.

Stage V emissions met

The engines of these three smaller Torions meet the Stage V emissions standard using a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) without selective catalytic reductio (SCR). Compact loaders are becoming a popular choice for working in and around buildings

Vibration damping of the mast is available as an option. It can be activated to increase stability on uneven terrain or during fast loading cycles.

The 40° steering angle of the articulated pendulum joint on both sides is claimed to ensure greater manoeuvrability in narrow yards and buildings.

When fitted with standard 340/80 R18 tyres, the Torion 530 and Torion 535 remain below 2.50m clearance height.