Tobroco-Giant replaces ‘best-selling’ wheel loader
Tobroco-Giant has unveiled what it deems to be a “worthy successor” to its V452T wheel loader – which for years has been its best-selling model.
Dubbed the G2700, this new kid on the block is more powerful than its predecessor when it comes to engine power and traction, Dutch brand Tobroco-Giant says.
Due to a higher operating weight, the tipping loads have “increased considerably” – which, the machinery brand says, makes the G2700 “a modern powerhouse with compact dimension”.
The G2700 is available in four different models, namely: the G2700 HD; G2700 X-TRA HD; G2700 HD+; and G2700 X-TRA HD+. All four models are powered by a three-cylinder Kubota engine with 50hp.
All models are powered by a hydrostatic all-wheel drive with automotive steering.
The articulated pendulum joint gives the G2700 a small turning circle, which allows the machine to operate in confined spaces.
This system also gives the wheel loaders a lot of stability because it ensures that all four wheels remain on the ground, even when working on uneven terrain, Tobroco-Giant says.
Both the G2700 HD and the G2700 X-TRA HD have an operating weight of 2,550kg. This gives the model with the standard lifting arm a lifting height of 2.96m and tipping load of 2.375kg.
This extends to a tipping load of up to 2,900kg for the top model in the series, the firm says.
The G2700 models come standard with a ROPS / FOPS safety roof, double-acting hydraulic function on the lift arm and a “luxury suspension seat”.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Young Cull Cow
€1,080
-
Aberdeen Angus
€1