Police stop man driving ‘in and out’ of farm yards with ‘offensive weapon’

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stopped and searched a vehicle which was reported to have been driving in and out of farm yards in Co. Antrim earlier this week.

On Tuesday, May 12, PSNI based in Ballymena searched the 4X4 in question and found that one of the occupants had an “offensive weapon” with him.

Taking to social media, Antrim PSNI officers said:

“Ballymena Police have had reports of males in a jeep driving in and out of local farm yards in the Cullybackey area.

“Police were in the area at the time and were able to get the vehicle stopped and the males searched.

One of the males had an offensive weapon with him and was dealt with accordingly. Both males were also dealt with in relation to a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

The PSNI later confirmed that the men in question will face charges through the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement

“Once again we would like to thank the public for their calls to alert us to this,” the PSNI statement concluded.

Man arrested and charged following gorse fire

Meanwhile, on the other side of the Northern Irish border, earlier this week Gardaí arrested and charged a man, aged in his 50s, following a reported arson incident which led to a gorse fire in the Loughanoran area of Annagry, Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 11, at approximately 12:30pm.

“Gardaí received reports of a man starting a fire outside a property in the area which then spread,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí and fire services attended the scene. A technical examination of the area was carried out. No injuries were sustained as a result of this incident.

“The man in his 50s was arrested by Gardaí and taken to Milford Garda Station detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

The man was later charged, the Garda representative added.