Tips to avoid running out of cash after a difficult year

2018 has been challenging to say the least and current estimates suggest that there could be a swing of €500-700/per cow in net cash when 2018 is compared to 2017.

Teagasc says that most farmers have estimated their fodder requirements and put a plan in place to make up any deficit. The same, it says, should apply to your cash flow needs.

Obviously cash reserves can be used, but what if cash reserves are running on empty? Teagasc has the following tips to avoid such a problem arising.