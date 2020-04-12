Tipperary-based online counsellor on Covid-19 challenges

While many farmers are used to working in isolation, a crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic can challenge the situation even further, leaving some completely cut off, said a Tipperary-based counsellor who has launched an online platform to facilitate those seeking therapy online.

Michael O’Carroll, founder of TherapyHub.ie, said: “Farming is generally a tough but rewarding industry where those involved may be well used to working in isolation.

“In normal times it can be difficult to ensure that the mental health of those within the sector is supported as access to services can lay behind barriers such as stigma, cost, availability of service, time or distance.

“However, a situation like the Covid-19 crisis can challenge the existing status quo even further with social or professional outlets off the farm cut off altogether.

There is also the overall economic impact of such a crisis in already testing times. Being one of the critical industries, it is important that those within are looking after themselves while continuing to work.

“Following the HSE [Health Service Executive] mental health guidelines is important by doing such things as keeping informed about the crisis and maintaining healthy routines around diet, exercise, sleep and alcohol consumption.

“Keep in contact with family and friends – and professional services where necessary – online and support the young and old. Continue to practice the guidelines around social distancing and hand washing,” said Michael, who has a private practice in Nenagh.

Making therapy accessible for everyone

“TherapyHub.ie was set up to help those who were faced with barriers to traditional face-to-face therapy such as location; time constraints; not being able to find a therapist who was a good fit for their needs; and also the stigma of seeking help,” said Michael, who previously worked with Cuan Mhuire, Pieta House and the PCI counselling service.

“We want to make therapy accessible for everyone. Those looking for therapy can find out a little more about their counsellor, psychotherapist or psychologist; communicate with them; check their availability; make bookings; process payments easily; and arrange live online sessions, all from the comfort of their own home.

“This is especially important due to the impact of Covid-19,” he said.

In addition to this, we are involved in an initiative with ‘A Lust For Life’ and Niall Breslin, where counsellors and therapists can sign up to offer free psychological First Aid to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are happy to be able to facilitate this in these difficult times.

TherapyHub.ie has experienced huge demand for its service recently with the number of online sessions doubling week-on-week, Michael said.