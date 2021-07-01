The Irish wind energy industry has welcomed the new National Marine Planning Framework (NMPF).

Ireland has a target to develop 5,000MW of offshore wind energy by the end of 2030 – which is approximately seven to 10 wind farms – and establishing a planning system for these projects is “absolutely essential”, according to Wind Energy Ireland.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said that the energy system must be decarbonised “as quickly” as possible and offshore wind energy is “critical” for this.

He added that the NMPF has been “a long time coming”, but is “very welcome nonetheless”.

He said that his organisaton will be writing to the leader of every political party in the Dáil to urge them to prioritise the passage of the Maritime Area Planning Bill, also launched today (Thursday, July 1).

“The Oireachtas must give it the proper, robust scrutiny required of every piece of legislation but, if TDs meant what they said during the debate on the climate bill, it should be pushed to the top of the agenda.”

‘Timely progression’ of offshore wind ‘essential’

Speaking after the launch of the framework and bill, Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan said that offshore wind resources are “a wonderful opportunity for us to break free from fossil fuels and reach our climate goals”.

Early enactment of the bill will provide “the legislative underpinning and flexibility to allow Ireland to move from the current regime towards a more centralised, plan-led regime for offshore renewable energy”.

“Timely progression of a pipeline of offshore renewable energy projects is essential to enable our 2030 climate and energy targets to be met,” the minister said.

“The sector will generate significant investment in Ireland, resulting in long-term, high-value jobs.

“As an island nation we are very blessed – our ocean area is about to help us deliver on our climate goals,” the minister claimed.