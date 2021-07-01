Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president, Pat McCormack, has told Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) deal reached in Brussels last week represents a lose-lose scenario for Irish agriculture.

“The minister briefed agri stakeholders on the outcome of the CAP negotiations earlier this week,” McCormack explained.

“Yes, the devil will be in the detail. But it’s already clear that the new package represents a significant reduction in the support levels available to Irish agriculture.

“I made it clear to the minister that I could not recommend the new CAP deal to any Irish farmer.”

McCormack cites the significant reductions agreed in Pillar I payments as his largest concern, arising out of last week’s negotiations in Brussels.

“Irrespective of the money involved, the new eco scheme still represents a loss in support for Irish agriculture,” he said.

“In the first instance, farmers will have to actively apply for the new measure. And they will have to carry out more compliance-related activities in order to get the money that is available.”

The ‘real losers’ according to McCormack

The ICMSA representative believes that the new deal strikes the very heart of Irish agriculture.

“The real losers will be the many thousands of family farm businesses, where those involved are trying to make a living from a relatively small acreage.

“It was these people who took the hit at the previous CAP review. And it looks like history is now repeating itself.”

McCormack noted that there is increased scope for the Irish government to use national funds as a means of bolstering a number of the Pillar II schemes envisaged under the new CAP deal.

“It goes without saying that the government must act to support Irish agriculture in whatever way it can,” he added.

“I am aware that the economy as a whole may well be under pressure during the years ahead. However, the fundamental fact remains that agriculture is a fundamental driver within rural economies up and down the country.”

McCormack went on to point out that all sectors will be impacted by the new CAP arrangements in equal measure.

“Dairy, beef and tillage will all come under further pressure,” he stressed.

“The current CAP arrangements remain in place for the next two years. This is the window of opportunity that we have to ensure that the future support arrangements put in place for agriculture will deliver for Irish farmers in a meaningful way,” he told Agriland.