A survey of timber prices, carried out by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), shows “a recovery in timber prices” for the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

Jason Fleming, the IFA’s Farm Forestry chairperson, said that the the Farm Forestry Timber Market report for January to March shows higher prices across product types since the end of 2022.

“Timber prices, which were in decline from July onwards last year, have started to show signs of improvement,” he commented.

“The increase in prices reported this year reflects the increase in market demand.”

According to the IFA, the demand for timber is likely to remain consistent, due to expected continued demand for construction.

Advertisement

The prices quoted in the IFA Farm Forestry Timber Market Report were sourced from forest owners, forestry companies and sawmills.

The report, which focusses on Sitka spruce timber, shows the following ‘roadside prices’ quoted in the first three months of 2023:

Pulpwood price ranged from €32-€40/t;

Stakewood prices ranged from €38-€48/t;

Palletwood prices ranged from €42-€74/t, depending on the length produced;

Sawlog prices ranged from €85-€105/t.

Fleming said: “The improvement in timber prices for 2023 will be welcomed by farmers with forestry after the uncertainty of market conditions last year.”

Advertisement

However, Fleming was in attendance at the Ash Dieback Conference 2023 on Saturday (March 25), and, based on the stories of those who spoke there, increased prices for timber will bring little comfort.

The conference saw much anger and frustration over the plight of ash plantation owners dealing with ash dieback.

The first part of Saturday’s conference – held at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co. Tipperary – saw a panel of speakers outlining some of their experiences, which was followed by speakers from the floor giving their perspectives, and whose contributions were often emotive.

Addressing the conference, Fleming said that the current ash dieback interim scheme – put in place while the state awaits approval from the EU for a new Forestry Programme – fails to recognise “the significant financial loss incurred by farmers” whose plantations have been impacted by the disease.

“The increased clearance and grant rates announced under the interim scheme are positive developments and reflect the increased cost of getting the work done, but the scheme does not compensate farmers for the loss of timber earnings,” he said.