All tillage farmers are being encouraged to participate in the public consultation linked to the new Sustainable Use Regulation (SUR).

The closing date for submissions is Friday, June 20, 2023.

This matter was discussed in detail at an Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) regional meeting held in north Co. Dublin last night (Monday, January 9).

According to IGGG chairman, Bobby Miller, the current proposals would see crop chemical usage in Ireland decrease by 50% over the coming decade.

“The view from Brussels is that integrated pest management [IPM] control measures will take up the brunt of the heavy lifting where crop disease and weed control are concerned.

“This may work for continental Europe. But here in Ireland, where the climate is so different, this is not a runner.”

Advertisement

Sustainable Use Regulation

IGGG is forecasting that the introduction of the new Sustainable Use Regulation proposals, in their current form, would lead to a 50% reduction in Irish cereal output.

“There would also be major implications for grain quality and future food security,” Miller commented.

IGGG is concerned that the ongoing consultation will be ‘”swamped” by submissions made by environmental groups.

“This is not a numbers game,” the organisation’s chairman stated.

“We have received assurances from government that all coherent proposals made by way of the consultation will be assessed in full.”

Voice opinions

IGGG will be contacting its membership over the coming days with recommended action points that should be included in submissions made by individual farmers.

Advertisement

“All that’s required is for farmers to make a few salient points when they submit their ideas by Way of the consultation.

“Government must be made fully aware of the deep concern felt by tillage farmers regarding the potential impact of the Sustainable Use Regulation.”

As a bottom line, IGGG wants to ensure that Irish grain growers have access to the chemicals they need to control crops diseases, when they can be most effectively used.

The organisation is also highlighting the fact that Irish agriculture is moving from a scenario which saw the sustainable use of chemicals controlled by a ‘directive’ to one which sees the matter controlled by a regulation.

“This means that the measures eventually agreed will be fully implemented within national legislation,” Miller added.

“All of this has major implications for Irish tillage farmers. So, it is fundamentally important for growers to make their views formally known at this stage.”