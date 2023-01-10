The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Tim Cullinan has said that agriculture cannot be allowed to become the sacrificial lamb in order to achieve national emissions reduction targets.

Hundreds of farmers from across the country are attending the IFA Farming and Climate Summit in Thomond Park in Limerick today (Tuesday, January 10).

The event is discussing the challenges facing the agriculture sector against the backdrop of climate change.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is due to address the summit this afternoon.

Farmers will hear about the economic contribution of Irish agriculture, policy challenges coming from Europe and consumer demands.

The event will also examine what farmers will be asked to do as part of the government’s recently-published Climate Action Plan.

In his opening address, IFA president Tim Cullinan said that despite the narrative being portrayed by some, farmers are “ready, willing and able” to play their part in helping Ireland meet its climate change ambitions.

There has been a 60% increase in the use of protected urea in 2022 compared to the previous year, he said.

The government has set a 25% emissions reduction target for the agriculture sector by 2023, compared to 2018 levels.

“This is hugely challenging, but farmers are putting their shoulder to the wheel to help reduce emissions. We will not shirk our responsibility when it comes to climate action,” Cullinan said.

“However, let me be clear; we will not allow farming become the sacrificial lamb where cutting agricultural activity is seen as a fast-track solution to reducing overall national emissions.”

The IFA president said that there is a “clear agenda” in both national and European policy to reduce agriculture and food production “in any way possible”.

“The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and nitrates banding are already impacting on our sector.

“Further proposals relating to the Nitrates Action Programme, the Nature Restoration Law and the Industrial Emissions Directive, to name a few, all aim to further reduce production,” he said.

Cullinan warned that reducing food production in Ireland will result an increase in consumer demand from more “carbon intensive” regions.

Imports of food from Brazil into the European Union increased by 47% in 2022.

“Our government has ignored the requirement in their own Climate Act to ensure that climate policies don’t lead to production moving to countries with a more lax environment policy.

“We will work to reduce emissions, but not by reducing output and cutting our members incomes – just to see global emissions increasing.”

The IFA president said that the government had failed to provide a financial commitment in relation to agriculture and climate targets.

He added that “CAP funding to agriculture in real terms has fallen by around 20% over the last 15 years”.

Cullinan said that Minister Charlie McConalogue must clarify if all farmers who applied for the new Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) will be accepted.

46,000 farmers applied for the new scheme, however funding under Budget 2023 allowed for just 30,000 places.