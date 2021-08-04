Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the country.

From 6:00a.m tomorrow (Thursday, August 5) until 7:00p.m, the national forecaster has warned of thundery spells of rain with the risk of lightning and local hail.

People are urged to be aware of possible localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Thunderstorm warning for NI

There is also a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning issued by the UK Met Office for northern counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

From 1:00p.m tomorrow until 10:00p.m, there will be heavy slow moving thunderstorms that will give a risk of flooding and travel disruption.

There is also a similar warning in place for these counties from Friday at 10:00a.m until 9:00a.m on Saturday.

There will be slow moving thundery downpours that may cause localised surface water impacts.

Unsettled days ahead

Overall, the weather will be unsettled over the weekend and early into next week, with widespread heavy or thundery showers and a continued risk of spot flooding.

On Friday, there will be bright spells and showers, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunderstorms.

Showers will merge to longer spells of rain at times in Ulster with the risk of spot flooding.

On Saturday, while there will be some sunny spells mixed in, showers will become widespread once again with isolated thunderstorms possible, bringing the risk of spot flooding.

Sunday will see little change, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers, some of them heavy, with a continuing risk of thundery downpours and spot flooding. However, it will be somewhat drier and brighter in Munster.