Thinking about revamping your career in the agri sector?

Various jobs in the agriculture sector come on-stream every month, giving people numerous opportunities to revamp their careers or change jobs.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: a group hardware manager; an agri manager; a contract technician; a technical support engineer; and a research technologist.

Group Hardware Manager

Midlands based Company J Grennan & sons are currently recruiting a Group Hardware Manager to join a dynamic team to ensure that their retail outlets meet the daily demands in the Farm and Hardware sector.

An excellent package, including a fully expensed company vehicle, with performance and target related reward schemes are on offer to the successful candidate.

The suitable candidate will: have expertise in the agri and/or hardware retail sector; be an experienced purchaser and stock control expert; and develop and create a strong brand image for the retail outlets, among other skills. Click here for more information

Agri Manager

Dairygold Co-op is seeking to recruit an Agri Manager for its Mallow Co-op Superstores branch.

Applications are invited from experienced retail professionals with a proven track record of achievement in a busy agri trading environment, with proven ability in the management of retail sales, costs and all associated activities.

This is a full supervisory role including keyholder duties and all activities related to overall site management. Click here for more information

Contract Technician

Teagasc is currently inviting applications for the temporary externally funded non grant-in-aid contract post of Contract Technician for the ProFaba Project, the indicative duration of which is 36 months, subject to contract.

Advertisement

Working on the project entitled “Developing improved Vicia faba breeding practices and varieties to drive domestic protein production in the European Union”, the successful candidate will be based in Teagasc Crops Research Centre, Oak Park, Carlow.

The key function of the role is to provide technical support to greenhouse and field research programme associated with the ProFaba project, specifically relating to developing Vicia faba breeding practices and varieties. Click here for more information

Contract Database Technician

Teagasc is also seeking submissions for the temporary externally funded non grant-in-aid contract post of Contract Database Technician for the SMARTCOW Project.

The indicative duration of this post is 30 months, subject to contract, with the successful candidate based in Teagasc Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

This post centres on the project entitled “SmartCow: an integrated infrastructure for increased research capability and innovation in the European cattle sector (SMARTCOW)”.

For this role, candidates must have a Level 7 qualification in computer science, data management or a related discipline. Click here for more information

Technical Support Engineer

Finally, milking and cooling equipment specialist Fullwood Packo Group is recruiting for the position of Technical Support Engineer to strengthen its Irish dealer technical support structure.

The suitable candidate must have an engineering or electrical qualification with excellent computer skills; automation experience with PLC / programming experience; and a minimum of three years’ experience in a similar position, among other attributes.