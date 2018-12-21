Thinking about a fresh start in the agri sector for 2019?
A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in their careers.
This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: a technical journalist for dairy farming; a senior breeding advisor; and an agricultural advisor.
Technical Journalist
AgriLand is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate which is being sought to join the team as a Technical Journalist with a special focus on dairy farming.
The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.
A good knowledge of – and passion for – dairy farming and the wider dairy sector is essential.
Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists. Click here for more information
Senior Breeding Advisor
New Zealand dairy science specialist LIC is seeking to recruit a Senior Breeding Advisor.
The successful candidate will be responsible for the effective implementation of the company’s solutions and services, as well as the achievement of sales targets in the Irish market.
The role will involve industry collaboration and effective support of LIC’s distributors Eurogene. Click here for more information
Agricultural Advisor
Finally, Irish agricultural authority Teagasc is seeking to hire a temporary Agricultural Advisor – Agricultural Catchments Programme.
This externally-funded non grant-in-aid contract has an indicative duration of 12 months, subject to contract.
Reporting to a programme manager, the role involves liaising with farmers in the two Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP) catchments near Dunleer, Co. Louth and Corduff, Co. Monaghan.
This challenging post entails the delivery of an intensive advisory service to farmers participating in the ACP as part of the four-person ACP advisory team working across all six ACP catchments. Click here for more information