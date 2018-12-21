Thinking about a fresh start in the agri sector for 2019?

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities for new roles or to make a fresh start in their careers.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates, with vacancies including: a technical journalist for dairy farming; a senior breeding advisor; and an agricultural advisor.

Technical Journalist

AgriLand is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic agricultural graduate which is being sought to join the team as a Technical Journalist with a special focus on dairy farming.

The role will include working as part of a digital media team in a fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate will play an integral part in generating technical content – ranging from articles, to in-depth features and even video content.

A good knowledge of – and passion for – dairy farming and the wider dairy sector is essential.

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: follow leads; track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists. Click here for more information

Senior Breeding Advisor

New Zealand dairy science specialist LIC is seeking to recruit a Senior Breeding Advisor.

Advertisement

The successful candidate will be responsible for the effective implementation of the company’s solutions and services, as well as the achievement of sales targets in the Irish market.

The role will involve industry collaboration and effective support of LIC’s distributors Eurogene. Click here for more information

Agricultural Advisor

Finally, Irish agricultural authority Teagasc is seeking to hire a temporary Agricultural Advisor – Agricultural Catchments Programme.

This externally-funded non grant-in-aid contract has an indicative duration of 12 months, subject to contract.

Reporting to a programme manager, the role involves liaising with farmers in the two Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP) catchments near Dunleer, Co. Louth and Corduff, Co. Monaghan.

The Agricultural Advisor will play a key role for the successful operation of the programme and the continued participation of farmers.