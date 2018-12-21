Ireland’s first grid injection biogas facility set to be commissioned in the new year

Final checks were being carried out in recent days at Green Generation in Nurney, Co. Kildare, as it is set to be the first combined purification and grid injection site for biogas in the Republic of Ireland.

The biogas will be produced in Nurney, where it will be refined and purified into biomethane as well. From there, it will be transported to the injection point in Cush, Co. Kildare.

Another purification site for biogas exists in Co. Donegal. However, this biomethane is currently being sold in Northern Ireland as there is a Renewable Energy Feed-in Tarriff (REFIT) in place there.

Speaking to AgriLand, innovation and business development manager at Gas Networks Ireland GNI, Ian Kilgallon, explained: “All the functional testing has been done, we have validated all the electrical, mechanical and safety aspects of the project.

The site acceptance testing was carried out by GNI and Thyson Technology, UK.

“The testing involves building a kit on the site and flowing natural gas and biomethane through the system to make sure all the instruments are working at a high standard.”

Advertisement

He added that GNI are “comfortable” the site is acceptable but added that the energy regulator or the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) must give the final approval.