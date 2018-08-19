Post Leaving Cert course: Another route into college

Leaving Cert students left disappointed after failing to achieve the required CAO (Central Applications Office) points for the number one course of their choice shouldn’t despair; there is another route into college – the PLC (Post Leaving Cert) course.

That’s the message from student Jane Hennigan, Kells, Co. Meath, who is going into fourth year of Food and Agribusiness Management at UCD.

“The UCD course concentrates on the business side of agriculture and I knew it would be difficult for me to get the points, which were around 470 at the time of my Leaving Cert.

“After I received my results, my mam and I sat down and looked at my options. I was offered other courses but had no interest in them.”

Jane heard about the science and laboratory techniques course at Cavan Institute and realised that other people availed of it as a way into college. So Jane did the year-long course.

“I knew Food and Agribusiness Management was the only thing I wanted to do, so I worked hard. I knew I would be competing with students from around the country for a place at UCD.”

Jane achieved ten distinctions. “The lecturers were really encouraging and pushed us to get where we wanted,” she said.

We went on a trip from the course at Cavan Institute to a veterinary college, farms and milk labs in Estonia, which was fantastic.

The PLC involved an hour long commute, but according to Jane, was worth it to get the course she wanted at UCD in the end.

“The material we covered in Cavan Institute was a great help at UCD. I found one particular module difficult initially, but it was fine once I looked up my notes from the PLC. It really helped with the physics and chemistry aspects of the course as I had just done agri-science in school.”

Jane claimed it was nearly the better option for her to do the PLC before going to UCD.

“The application process for UCD was straightforward. I settled in really well and have enjoyed the course which I’ve had no difficulty doing, as well as my work placement.”

This year, UCD will offer 30 QQI-FET places across all its undergraduate programmes.

With the first round of CAO offers due out on Monday, Jane’s message to those disappointed by their results and CAO offers is to remember that they shouldn’t give up and that there are alternative routes.

I don’t think people realise how good PLCs are and how they can be a way into college. There are other options out there and nothing is impossible.

“When I speak with employers, I find they are really impressed that I did a PLC. Their response is: ‘You must have been really determined.’ They listen to you a bit more.”