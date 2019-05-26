The last thing we want is another farm accident

The silage season is well and truly underway across the country, but unfortunately this time of year can be one of the most dangerous times on farms.

Many farmers find themselves rushing around trying to get things done before the end of the good weather and forget to think before they act in certain situations.

A total of 17 people died in fatal farm accidents last year, with half of these being associated with farm vehicles and machinery.

Just last week, a man in Co. Cork died when his tractor overturned while he was spreading slurry.

The last thing anyone wants is another farm accident, so farmers need to be extremely cautious when operating machinery and be fully aware of their blind spots when on the tractor.

Additionally, children should never be left unsupervised around the farmyard and allowing them on tractors should be avoided.

Tips when operating machinery: Ensure handbrake is on when disembarking the vehicle;

Be aware of blind spots on the tractor;

Any maintenance work should be carried out on machinery before use;

Don’t overfill silage trailers or bale trailers;

Don’t drive anywhere that it is not safe to do so;

Park machinery safely out of the way of traffic;

No children under the age of 16 should be allowed to operate machinery.