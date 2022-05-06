A teenager has been killed in a road traffic accident when the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the fatal road collision shortly after 11pm on Thursday, May 5.

Gardaí confirmed that the driver of the tractor, a male aged in his teens, was fatally injured, and removed from the scene to Tullamore Hospital.

The road is closed at the scene this morning (Friday, May 6) for examination by garda forensic collision investigators, and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and for any road users with video footage, including dash cam, to make it available.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600; or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

This is the second farm-related tragedy to occur within the space of a fortnight.

A 14-year-old girl died as a result of an accident in a rural part of south east Co. Monaghan on April 27.

It is understood that the tragedy occurred on a farm property.

Her death notice on RIP.ie said that her passing “brings an indescribable grief to her heartbroken family; she is loved beyond words and will be forever missed” by her parents, sister and three brothers, as well as her whole extended family and “her many friends”.