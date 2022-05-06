The National Hall of Fame Awards was a concept that came about when Michael Flanagan, the now CEO of the event, was attending the Athlone Show at the old Show Grounds in 2002.

Michael remembers that it never stopped raining, from 9:30a.m until late afternoon, and two cattle judges, the late Gerry Mulligan from Dromod, Co. Leitrim and the late Michael Hannon from Kilfinny, Adare, Co. Limerick, braved the elements to complete their adjudication.

Michael explained that he suggested to the two men, both in their late seventies, that they, as well as their colleagues, should be acknowledged for their dedication and commitment to improving Irish livestock, both pedigree and commercial.

Speaking to Agriland, Michael explained: “Later that year, I wrote to the cattle breed societies and requested each breed society to nominate a person from their respective societies who, in their opinion, had given outstanding service and commitment for the betterment of the breed.”

National Hall of Fame Award winners for 2022:

Irish Angus Cattle Society: Norman and Joy Little;

Norman and Joy Little; Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society: Derry and Sean O’Driscoll;

Derry and Sean O’Driscoll; Belgian Blue Cattle Breeding Society: Jarleth Duggan;

Jarleth Duggan; Irish Charolais Cattle Society: Joe Gilfillan;

Joe Gilfillan; Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Society Ltd: Daniel O’Donovan;

Daniel O’Donovan; Irish Hereford Breed Society: John Ludgate;

John Ludgate; Irish Holstein Friesian Association: Carlisle Smith;

Carlisle Smith; Irish Limousin Cattle Society: Paul Sykes;

Paul Sykes; Salers Cattle Society of Ireland: Tom Mulcahy;

Tom Mulcahy; Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society: James Whelan;

James Whelan; Irish Simmental Cattle Society: Alice Mullin;

Alice Mullin; Irish Draught Horse Breeders Association: Patrick Mc Carthy;

Patrick Mc Carthy; Irish Draught Horse Society: Pat Mc Hugh;

Pat Mc Hugh; Irish Donkey Society: Michael Tutty;

Michael Tutty; Belgian Beltex Sheep: Jimmy Killilea;

Jimmy Killilea; Irish Charolais Sheep Society: Eddie O’Gorman;

Eddie O’Gorman; Irish Suffolk Sheep Society: Michael Brennan;

Michael Brennan; Suffolk Sheep Society South of Ireland Branch: Arthur O’Keeffe;

Arthur O’Keeffe; Irish Texel Sheep Society: Sean Mc Gee;

Sean Mc Gee; Irish Vendeen Sheep Society: John Lynch;

John Lynch; National Hall of Fame Farmers Oscar Award 2020: Adrian Keegan;

Adrian Keegan; National Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award 2020: Freda Kinnarney.

There were 11 nominees and the then Junior Minister for Finance, Tom Parlon TD, presented the winning recipients with their awards at a banquet in the Shamrock Lodge Hotel, Athlone.

“The event is a great way of acknowledging people that had given so much of their lifetime breeding, showing, adjudicating and promoting their particular breed,” said Michael.

As the event progressed, Michael received requests from the equine and ovine societies to be included. He explained: “Today, we have awards being presented to nominees from twenty different breed societies.”

The main sponsor of this year’s event was FBD Insurance, supported by the Kepak Group who sponsored the Ovine section.

Advertisement

ABP Food Group sponsored the Certified Irish Angus Beef for the dinner and the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group was “a huge support from day one” said Michael.

This year, Aurivo/Homeland Stores came on board as an associate sponsor also.

Some years ago, the organisers introduced a Lifetime Achievement Award and Freda Kinnarney, ex-secretary for the Tullamore Show, was its worthy recipient this year.

In 2016, The Farmers Oscar Award was introduced for a person or persons who contributed to making life on the farm a safer and more pleasant place to work.

This year, Adrian Keegan from Athleague, Co. Roscommon, received his Oscar for his prize-winning invention ‘The Meal Riser’.

The invention assists farmers with lifting meal bags, helping to avoid back injuries.

Minister Pippa Hackett presented the 22 recipients with their awards at a banquet in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone on Sunday night, May 1, 2022, where a crowd of 350 supporters gathered to enjoy what was described as “a super meal” and dancing to the T. R. Dallas Showband.