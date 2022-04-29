A community in south east Co. Monaghan is in shock this week after the death of a 14-year-old girl in an accident in a rural part of the county near Carrickmacross.

The teenager has been named locally as Aoibhe Byrne, who was known in the area as being a prominent and talented member of several sports clubs.

It is understood that the tragedy occurred on a farm property on Wednesday of this week (April 27).

Aoibhe Byrne. Image: Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it is aware of the incident and is making “the relevant enquiries” at this time (it is understood that a formal investigation is not underway at present).

Her death notice on RIP.ie said that her passing “brings an indescribable grief to her heartbroken family; she is loved beyond words and will be forever missed” by her parents, sister and three brothers, as well as her whole extended family and “her many friends”.

Aoibhe’s death has had a profound impact on the local community, according to local representatives.

Speaking to Agriland, Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy said: “It is such a devastating tragedy.

“Aoibhe would have been very well known throughout the area, through her involvement in sports… [She] was held in such high regard among her own peers.”

Carthy noted that her family were very well liked and respected in the area.

“There are no words that could being any comfort to Aoibhe’s family and friends. All that we can hope for is that they can help each other to come to terms with their grief, and that they can bring that solidarity to each other in the coming days, weeks and months,” he added.

Carthy’s comments were echoed by Monaghan county councillor Noel Keelan, who said: “There’s a mood, I can say, of nearly darkness across the entire area here.”

He, like Carthy, noted the high regard that Aoibhe’s family is held in.

“Right throughout the entire area there is shock, sadness and numbness. Everyone is thinking about her and the family at this time. We’re a very close-knit community here. People will wrap themselves around this family in the coming days and weeks.”

The sports clubs that Aoibhe was involved in expressed their own shock at the tragedy and their condolences for her family through their social media channels.

Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club said: “Our hearts are broken as we try to come to terms with the terrible news of the sudden passing of Aoibhe. Aoibhe was a member of our under-16 girls team and started playing with the club at under-10 level. She was always smiling and always having the craic.”

Her soccer club, Carrick Rovers AFC – with which she played at the under-15 level – said it “would like to extend its deepest condolences to the Byrne family on the sudden and tragic loss of Aoibhe”.

Aoibhe Byrne will repose at her home tomorrow (Saturday, April 30), from 2:00p.m until 8:00p.m.

Aoibhe’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Sunday for funeral mass at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church, lower Magheracloone. The mass will begin at 11:30a.m, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace.