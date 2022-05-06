The Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society is set to host its ‘spring’ pedigree sale this Saturday, May 7, at 1.00p.m at GVM Tullamore Mart.

According to the society, over thirty lots of “the finest Aubrac breeding stock” will be offered for sale on the day.

All of the cattle on offer at the sale have been pre-selected and have been inspected by the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

The sale will feature both male and female pedigree Aubrac breeding cattle and will get underway at 1:00p.m when auctioneer, Tom Cox, will commence the selling.

The Aubrac breed has been rising in popularity, with growing numbers of dairy farmers using Aubrac bulls on their cows and heifers.

The Aubrac genetics produces a good, saleable calf, with a good beef potential even when crossed to a dairy dam.

Advertisement

The Aubrac breed boasts three of the top-six active artificial insemination (AI) bulls in the ICBF Dairy Beef Cross Index: Dauphin, Despagnou and Madison.

Speaking ahead of the sale, chairperson of the Aubrac Cattle Breed Society, James Donnellan said: “The ‘spring’ sale of pedigree Aubrac cattle is one of the highlights of the year for pedigree breeders.

“This year’s ‘spring’ pedigree Aubrac sale will appeal to a wide selection of farmers, from pedigree breeders to suckler and dairy farmers.

“It is an opportunity for breed enthusiasts to come together to view and buy some of the best Aubrac breeding stock in Ireland.

“Bidders on the day can have confidence that the stock is of the highest quality and capable of forming the foundations for Aubrac pedigree herds and for crossing to both dairy and suckler herds.”

Sale catalogues are available directly from the Irish Aubrac Cattle Breed Society.