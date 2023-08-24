Teemore Engineering is celebrating its 50th anniversary today (Thursday, August 24) with an event attended by farming and business leaders from across the island of Ireland.

The company has grown to become one of the largest private sector employers in the south west Fermanagh area.

Established by Victor Wilson and David McMullen in 1973, Teemore has been to the fore in the design, supply and manufacture of livestock housing and handling equipment.

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president David Brown spoke at the 50th anniversary event.

He highlighted the remarkable role played by Teemore Engineering in creating so much high-value employment opportunities in Fermanagh.

“Teemore has always been at the fore in bringing new thinking and innovation to bear in terms of the products and services it provides.

“In turn, this has been of huge benefit to farmers throughout the island of Ireland and the UK.”

Victor Wilson added: “The vision for the business has always been to develop new engineering concepts that will deliver greater levels of efficiency within agriculture.

“Looking back over five decades, I take great satisfaction from the fact that Teemore Engineering has such a strong reputation in this regard.

“I would like to particularly thank all our customers for their support, so many of whom come back to us time after time.”

Support for Teemore Engineering

Victor Wilson thanked Fermanagh Council and numerous government support agencies for the support received over many years.

Colin Wilson, the current managing director of Teemore, commented: “I believe we can look forward to an extremely bright future.

“We have recently committed to a £1 million investment programme at the company, one which will allow us to significantly expand the scope of the business. This project will get underway in early 2024.”

Teemore currently employs 55 people, generating an annual turnover of approximately £16 million.

The company supplies a selection of housing, flooring, fencing, feeding and bespoke animal management solutions for farmers in the dairy, beef, sheep and equine sectors.

“Farm businesses face pressure to become more sustainable. Lowering emissions and increasing productivity through better animal husbandry and welfare are seen as key strategic goals for the future,” Colin Wilson said.

“Advancements in housing technologies and correct equipment will reduce ammonia emissions, improve animal health and comfort, and reduce the need for medical intervention.

“These will essentially lead to more sustainable farming businesses achieving higher levels of productivity.”