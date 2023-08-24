Levels of mycotoxins in the EU are higher than last year, according to results from the world’s largest mycotoxin survey, from health, nutrition and bioscience company, Royal DSM.

The survey results comprise data from 10,199 samples, from 78 countries around the world for the months of January to June 2023.

Mycotoxins are natural substances produced by moulds and fungi and commonly associated with our changing climate.

Looking at Europe in particular, rates for each strain increased for the first six months of this year, compared to the same period last year. The rates were as follows:

Advertisement

A total of 23% of tested samples for aflatoxins this year returned positive. In 2022, only 8% were contaminated;

From the tested samples for zearalenone 61% were positive, compared to 40% last year;

A total of 59% of samples tested for deoxynivalenol were contaminated, compared to 44% last year;

Out of T-2 samples collected, 40% were positive. In 2022, only 17% were positive;

A further 48% of fumonisins samples returned with positive results, compared to 27% in 2022;

Out of ochratoxin samples collected, 14% were positive, compared to 8% last year.

Mycotoxin risk manager DSM for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Sander Janssen said that increasing levels across Europe can be attributed to climate change.

“Hotter, drier growing conditions and weather extremes favour the growth of toxin-producing fungi and place stress on plants, thereby amplifying mycotoxin contamination,” Janssen said.

He told Agriland that the increase could also be due to the rising demand for eggs, meat and milk in recent decades, which has “driven imports” of grain and cereals from developing countries with more tropical climates where mycotoxin occurrence is higher.

“The concerning projection for the future suggests that proactive measures are imperative,” he said.

Advertisement

Mycotoxins worldwide

The Middle East and north Africa, similar to Europe, had increased rates in each strain.

Asia shows increased rates in aflatoxins, T-2 and ochratoxin, while other strains have reduced rates compared to last year.

North America had increased rates for aflatoxins and fumonisins. Rates for T-2 and ochratoxin remained the same. Zearalenone rates slightly decreased.

Janssen said: “The presence of mycotoxins in crops presents risks to animal and human health, lowers farm profitability and makes our food system less sustainable and more insecure.”