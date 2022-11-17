This year’s Teagasc National Winter Milk Week will take place from Monday, 21 to Friday, 25 November, with a series of on-farm organised.

The farm walks will take place in a different county each day and the focus will be ‘Managing production costs in winter 2022’.

While the spring-calving herd owners begin to wind down production, autumn-calving farmers are just beginning to ramp up production.

Winter milk

Milk producers this winter will face a number of challenges, with input costs significantly higher this year compared to previous years.

One such cost which is in the spotlight this year is concentrates feed.

Concentrates make up one third of the overall cost of milking the typical cow during the winter months.

At next week’s events, there will be a discussion on correct herd nutrition this winter to optimise financial return.

Speaking at the launch of the events, James Dunne, winter milk specialist with Teagasc, said: “Winter milk producers constitute a vital sector within the Irish dairy industry.

“Year-on-year, these farms meet demand for a consistent daily supply of quality fresh milk to the domestic market, as well as providing winter volumes for the manufacture of specific products.”

Dunne acknowledged that the sector continues to face challenges, particularly in relation to the inflation in production costs witnessed over the past 12 months.

Commenting further he said: “Our farm events will provide an opportunity to hear the impact cost inflation has had on the typical winter milk farm, while giving the opportunity to discuss the practical solutions.”

Another topic for discussion at the events will be around improved breeding decisions within these herds. Many of these herds face challenges around controlling herd fertility, which ultimately dictates the whole system.

The discussions at the events will focus on the role of that genetics and management have in ensuring that key fertility targets are met within herds.