A new platform designed to bring stakeholders across the animal, plant, environmental and human sectors together to discuss antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is set to be launched tomorrow (November 18).

The AMR Multi-Stakeholder Platform launch is one of the main events taking place during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, which runs from November 18 to 24.

An annual event, the week aims to drive knowledge and awareness of antimicrobial resistance, which occurs when living organisms no longer respond to antimicrobial agents such as antibiotics, according the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

A Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance study found that AMR is rapidly becoming a serious problem, while the European Commission’s health authority has identified it as one of the top three health threats in society.

According to the FAO, AMR poses serious risks to food systems, the agri-food economy and food security as animals, plants and crops become immune to the agents designed to kill bacteria attacking them. The organisation stated that the trend is largely driven by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in animals, plants and people.

“The agri-food sector is one of the most affected by AMR, leading to economic losses, declining livestock production, poverty, hunger and malnutrition.

“This is especially prevalent in low and middle-income countries,” it said.

The AMR Multi-Stakeholder Platform will be established by a group known as the Quadripartite, which is comprised of the FAO, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Through the platform, the Quadripartite is hoping to create a global movement of change on the way antimicrobials are used, by facilitating conversations on how this can be done.

AMR research

Recent research found that change has begun at a grassroots level, with almost two in three Irish farmers now using antimicrobials more responsibly.

The study which was carried out by Teagasc, Queen’s University Belfast and University College Dublin (UCD), also found that 64% of farmers have a positive attitude towards changing how they use these drugs further.

Researchers established that relationships between farmers and their vets are key in this trend, as well as subsidised vaccination programmes and other financial incentives.