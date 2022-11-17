Leading animal health provider, Elanco, has announced two new team members to support the company’s growth in the Irish ruminant and pet industries.

The company has appointed Niall Claffey as territory business manager and April Higgins as key account manager.

Elanco said they bring a wealth of experience to the company, and since starting out their careers in practical farming, and graduating from university, the pair have held a variety of different industry roles.

Having worked in management, technical and sales positions in a start-up livestock trade business as well as in the agricultural media, including Agriland, – all while running a dairy herd at home – Niall Claffey holds an excellent knowledge of the ruminant sector, according to the company.

In his new role as territory business manager, Claffey will be working with vets and the trade to help provide solutions for farmers and pet owners in the east of the country.

“Agriculture is a changing industry, with a large focus on environmental sustainability,” Claffey stated.

“And as animal health plays a key part in reducing livestock-related emissions, I wanted to be able to play a part in providing solutions to help achieve this. That’s why I jumped at the chance for working as part of the Elanco team.”

Meanwhile, April Higgins has taken on the role of key account manager, supporting buying groups in the south of Ireland.

April Higgins

With previous experience of account management in a pharmaceutical company and more than six years’ experience working in the livestock feed sector, Higgins says she is looking forward to developing relationships with customers, while at the same time running a sheep and beef farm at home.

She said: “Taking on this new role has allowed me to realign my focus and I’m excited to be taking the next step in my career with such a progressive, innovative company.”

Rona Campbell, Elanco Irish sales manager, said the appointment of Niall Claffey and April Higgins will strengthen the company and help to grow the Irish side of the business.

“These new appointments will be valuable assets to help bolster our existing team, as they support our customers and the wider farming and pet industries,” she added.