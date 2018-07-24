Teagasc restructuring sees new appointment to Pig Development Department

Teagasc has appointed researcher Edgar Garcia Manzanilla as the head of its Pig Development Department, while Ciaran Carroll will become the head of knowledge transfer in the same department.

The department has been restructured in order to better face the challenges ahead over the next five years, according to Teagasc.

Manzanilla qualified as a veterinarian and obtained his PhD in Animal and Food Science at the Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona (UAB), Spain.

He went on to receive a professional master’s in veterinary preventive medicine in the University of California, Davis in 2009 and he obtained his diploma from the European College of Porcine Health Management in 2010.

He was a researcher in pig and poultry nutrition for three years. Having returned to Barcelona in 2010, Manzanilla joined Teagasc in 2014 as a research officer in the Pig Development Department.

Speaking on his appointment, Manzanilla said: “The Pig Development Department has made very significant progress in the last five years with Ciaran Carroll as head of research, knowledge transfer and education.

The research programme has doubled, our field research has multiplied and we now have a state-of-the-art pig research facility in Moorepark, Fermoy.

“The evolution to a new structure in the Teagasc Pig Development Department will continue the trajectory of progress and will allow the development of new research areas and new services in a more efficient manner,” he added.