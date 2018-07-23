Hogan and Creed to discuss ‘prudent’ fodder plans

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan will meet with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed tomorrow (Tuesday, July 24) to discuss ongoing concerns over fodder stocks nationwide.

Speaking to AgriLand tonight, the commissioner also confirmed that his office had received a request from the Department of Agriculture seeking permission for a potentially “significant amount of land” to be made available for the conservation of fodder.

Speaking after a Bank of Ireland event focused on agriculture and succession in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, Commissioner Hogan said: “We got the letter from the Department of Agriculture and the minister today in Brussels, so we’re analysing it at the moment.

I’m meeting the minister tomorrow to discuss the fodder crisis, so hopefully we can do something to help people to plan ahead.

“Hopefully we can overcome some of the difficulties by planning ahead for the next winter in a more prudent way than perhaps happened in the eleventh hour on the last occasion,” Commissioner Hogan said.

Minister submits request

Earlier today, a spokesperson for Minister Creed outlined that a request had been formally sent to the commission asking for “the relaxing of a number of conditions” that could potentially make large swathes of land accessible in order to deal with acute concerns regarding fodder reserves.

The spokesperson stated that: “Having outlined the problems currently being faced by Irish farmers owing to the prolonged winter of 2017/2018; and the continuing summer drought conditions at last week’s European Council of Ministers meeting, Minister Creed has now formally written to the commission seeking support for the relaxing of a number of conditions – which could potentially make a significant amount of land available for the conservation of fodder.

Minister Creed is also scheduled to meet with the pillar banks this week to discuss the difficult situation.