1 week left to apply to become a 2019 Nuffield Ireland scholar

There is just one week left to submit an application to become a 2019 Nuffield Ireland scholar, with the deadline set to close on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Awarded by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust Ireland Ltd, a Nuffield Farming Scholarship is a travel and study bursary.

The objective of the award scheme is to encourage the advancement of agriculture and rural development through the promotion of awareness, education and leadership in the Irish agriculture and rural sectors, according to Nuffield Ireland.

In total, the overall scholarship award equates to €14,000. This bursary acts as a contribution towards the cost of travel and accommodation, which will be incurred by scholars for their international travel.

It will not cover the full cost of registration and travel for the Contemporary Scholars Conference, Global Focus Programme and travel in pursuit of the scholar’s chosen study topic, Nuffield Ireland added.

Those thinking of applying must be actively engaged in the agriculture or rural sectors.

Ideally, applicants should be between 25 and 45 years old. While no formal education background is necessary, good communication skills are desirable.

Successful applicants will be required to make formal presentations of their study findings and submit an in-depth report on their respective studies is required by the trust by the end of the scholarship period.

Selection is based on merit combining past experiences with application information and interview performance, Nuffield Ireland explained.

Potential scholars are invited to apply for scholarships each June/July. Application forms are available online and – when completed – must be sent back to: [email protected].

Preliminary interviews are scheduled to be held in August and shortlisted applicants will be called to the final interview, which usually takes place in early September.

Successful candidates will then be asked to sign a scholarship contract – which outlines their obligations under the award scheme – soon after their selection.