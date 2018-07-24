How long before grass growth rates return to normal levels?

If a decent level of rain comes, it will be four weeks before sustained grass growth rates are achieved, Teagasc’s Dr. Michael O’Donovan said at a recent meeting of the Inter-Agency Fodder Committee.

As no significant levels of rain are forecast over the coming seven days, O’Donovan hinted that it could be pushed out by another week – five weeks in total.

However, he noted that grass growth rates tend to bounce back after a drought, adding: “I’ve looked at grass growth curves coming out of droughts and the response in September could be up to 30kg of grass dry matter per kilogram of nitrogen applied.

“You get a response in the months following a drought, so to me there’s huge potential to grow more grass.”

Advertisement

Teagasc’s Dr. Siobhan Kavanagh also presented data from a modeled scenario, which showed the potential to save surplus grass at growth rates of 30kg/ha/day in August; 56kg/ha/day in September; 38kg/ha/day in October; and 19kg/ha/day in November.

Basing the work on a dairy farm stocked at 2LU/ha and using 5kg/cow/day of concentrates to keep the daily demand for grass at 10kg/cow/day, she said there’s potential to save grass as silage.

“There’s the potential to have a surplus of 1.6t/ha of dry matter. If you take that over a 40ha farm, that’s potentially 200t of silage – allowing for a 75% utilisation.