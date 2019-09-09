Teagasc BETTER farm sheep walk events taking place this week

Teagasc, the agriculture and food development authority, will host a BETTER farm sheep walk in Co. Kerry and Co. Sligo this week. This will be the final two walks of this series.

The first walk is taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10, on the farm of John Joe Fitzgerald, Ballydavid, Co. Kerry. The event is set to commence at 6:00pm.

The topics to be covered include: Outline of the farm system and farm plan;

Grazing management;

Options for finishing and selling store lambs; and

Handling units.

The second walk is taking place this Thursday, September 12, on the farm of Francis Gonley, Glencar, Co. Sligo. The event is set to commence at 6:00pm.

The topics to be covered include: Outline of the farm system and farm plan;

Grazing management;

Options for finishing and selling store lambs; and

Flock health.

The BETTER Farm Sheep Programme is led from Athenry by Michael Diskin and Frank Campion and has been developed in collaboration with Teagasc sheep specialists.

The objective of the programme is to establish focal points for the on-farm implementation, development and evaluation of technology that is relevant to the sheep sector.

The programmes implemented on the collaborating farms will be used to support the wider adoption of: grassland management; breeding; and production methods.