Farmer protester group to make case to chair beef talks today

Independent Farmers of Ireland, the group formed in recent weeks to represent protesters currently demonstrating outside meat factories around the country, is to make a case this morning for a seat at the beef stakeholder talks later today, Monday, September 9.

In a statement on the matter, the group confirmed that protests are still ongoing around the country “outside the majority of beef processing plants”.

The group said that as of yet an official invitation has not been issued.

However, it noted that “three representatives have been invited to present their case for a seat to chairperson Michael Dowling later this morning”.

The group stressed that its representatives in a recent meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, “clearly stated” that protesters “would not leave the gates until talks concluded successfully”.

“These three spokespeople for the Independent Farmers of Ireland are at Backweston presently facilitating the process in any way possible,” the statement said.

Indeed, it is believed that farmers are actively protesting to ensure the spokespeople are seated at the round table.

This follows reports by RTÉ that two farmers arrived outside the Department of Agriculture campus in Backweston, Co. Kildare – where the talks are to take place – earlier this morning.

Advertisement

The farmers reportedly threatened to block the entrance to the campus, calling for the Independent Farmers of Ireland to be included in today’s talks.

Concluding, the group said that meetings were held with “all relevant organisations as well as the minister”, adding that its points agreed following the election of its representatives were highlighted.