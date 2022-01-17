Independent TD, Sean Canney, has called on the government to include Rural Social Scheme (RSS) supervisors in pension arrangements agreed with Community Employment (CE) supervisors.

CE supervisors accepted pension proposals by the Department of Social Protection to pay members a retirement gratuity following a vote on December 23, 2021.

Welcoming the agreement, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said:

“CE supervisors and assistant supervisors play a vital role in communities across the country. I am very pleased that we have reached a resolution today on what has been a long-running issue.”

Under the terms of reaching retirement age, CE supervisors and assistant supervisors will receive a once off ex-gratia payment in respect of time employed by CE schemes since 2008.

The agreement with unions SIPTU and Fórsa will benefit over 2,200 people, according to the Department of Social Protection.

People who retired since 2008 will be able to apply for payments immediately when the scheme is in place next year.

Calling for the inclusion of RSS supervisors, the deputy Canney said:

“I am delighted to see recognition for the CE supervisors which is long overdue, but I believe that the RSS supervisors should also be included in the agreement.

“The RSS supervisors carry out the same type of work and are a valued component in the management and delivery of so much valuable works in our communities,” the TD continued.

The RSS provides financial support for low-income farmers and fishermen or women on social welfare payment.

Canney said he will raise this issue with Minister Humphreys on the resumption of the new Dáil session.

Minister Humphreys last year announced major reforms to the CE as well as the RSS, which include: